ST. LOUIS -- The men's soccer team at Washington University in St. Louis has been indefinitely suspended for what the university calls sexually explicit comments and other inappropriate behavior toward the women's soccer team.

Members of the women's team alerted administrators Wednesday. The suspension of the men's program was announced Friday night.

The university said in a statement that comments made toward members of the women's team in an online document from 2015 were "degrading and sexually explicit."

Provost Holden Thorp also said in a statement that the allegations "suggest an unacceptable culture." The university declined further comment.

Three men's teams in the Ivy League have been involved in suspensions for similar behavior since November: Harvard University men's soccer, some members of Columbia University's wrestling team and Princeton University's men's swimming and diving team.