The first weekend of Premier League action answered a lot of questions. We got to see every team's first starting XI, who came off the bench, and who didn't play at all. We also got to see what teams looked really good out of the gate: Manchester United, Manchester City and ... Huddersfield Town? Yes, Huddersfield Town.

But there are many more questions to answer -- there always are. Here are the top 10 things you need to know heading into Gameweek 2 in the Premier League:

Gylfi's gone: It finally happened -- Gylfi Sigurdsson's move from Swansea City to Everton was sealed this week. Spare a thought for all those poor Swansea supporters out there. Sigurdsson was a fantasy star last season, but don't immediately plug him into your lineup this week. He did a lot of his damage via set pieces at Swansea, and it remains to be seen how he'll be used at Everton, where there are a lot more options.

That wasn't the only Premier League transfer this week. Newcastle United signed forward Joselu from Stoke City, Stoke replaced him with Jese Rodriguez (on loan from Paris St. Germain), and West Bromwich Albion brought in midfielder Gareth Barry from Everton. Better to sit back and see how they all settle in, too.

Greater expectations: Harry Kane, last year's leading goal-scorer, didn't find the back of the net last week against Newcastle. Don't panic!

Some of you already have -- Kane is currently the fourth-most dropped player on FPL this week, and the only player among the top five who's not either injured or suspended. But this is foolish. Yes, Kane has never scored a goal in August. But he should have scored one last week -- he hit the woodwork, and had an xG total of 1.18.

This man scored 29 goals last season, four more than any other player. He led the league in goals the year before, too, and finished second the season before that. Calm down, people!

Zaha's out: Wilfried Zaha was perhaps the biggest loss of the opening weekend. The Crystal Palace winger will miss Saturday's game at Liverpool due to a knee injury, and will likely miss at least a few more games as well.

Speaking of Liverpool, Phillipe Coutinho will be out again this week. The same goes for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, and Chelsea's Eden Hazard. Coutinho remains in limbo, as discussions continue about a move to Barcelona. It sounds like Sanchez and Hazard are getting pretty close to returning, though.

Eye on Merseyside: Liverpool and Everton both had midweek games in Europe, which could lead to some rotation this weekend. Liverpool won at Hoffenheim, 2-1, in a Champions League qualifier, including a beautiful free-kick goal from young fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold. Everton defeated Hajduk Split 2-0 in a Europa League qualifier, with goals from Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye.

Alexander-Arnold is certainly one to watch, particularly if he continues to take some set pieces. And it sounds like Daniel Sturridge will be available -- if he starts, he's worth considering against a Palace team that lost 3-0 at home to newly promoted Huddersfield Town. Liverpool are 67 percent favorites to win according to FiveThirtyEight's Soccer Power Index -- the co-biggest favorites of the week, along with Manchester City at home against Everton on Monday.

Liverpool's front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all scored a goal last week against Watford. It's hard to argue against playing any of them this week, if they start.

Sam Vokes and Burnley will look to keep the momentum going after a surprising performance against Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

Goals, goals, goals: Four players scored a brace in the opening round of fixtures -- Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, Huddersfield Town's Steve Mounie and Burnley's Sam Vokes.

Lukaku was the most captained player in FPL (Fantasy Premier League) last week, and is a good choice again this week going up against Swansea City, who were fortunate to earn a scoreless draw at Southampton last Saturday. Southampton's xG (expected goals) total was 2.44, compared to Swansea's 0.34.

But those other three forwards have good matchups this week as well -- all at home, with their teams significantly favored according to the SPI. Leicester City face Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield welcome Newcastle, and Burnley go up against West Brom.

No one would have expected Vokes to score two goals at Chelsea last week, given Burnley's away form last season (1-14-4). But these guys are no flukes. We all know about Vardy, and his 24 goals two seasons ago. But Mounie scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 last year, and Vokes scored 10 goals for Burnley despite starting just 21 games.

Not-so-great expectations: Swansea wasn't the only team that came up small in terms of expected goals on the opening weekend. Brighton created just 0.40 xG at home against Manchester City, and Stoke created just 0.47 at Everton.

It's only one game, but all three of those teams are heavy underdogs this week -- Swansea hosts Manchester United, Brighton goes to Leicester, and Stoke welcomes Arsenal. Those look like decent clean-sheet bets -- and if you're playing daily fantasy, Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Arsenal's Petr Cech are a few hundred dollars cheaper than de Gea on DraftKings. Give me Schmeichel at home against the newly promoted side.

Think twice: Who has been the most added player in FPL this past week, you ask? That would be Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who had two assists in the Gunners' 4-3 victory over Leicester.

May I remind you that Xhaka had only two goals and two assists in 32 appearances (28 starts) last season?

Yes, Xhaka also took four shots last week, and handled eight corner kicks. But I'm not convinced he's going to continue to handle set pieces. Heck, I'm not even convinced he's going to play every week with the other midfield options Arsene Wenger has. And don't forget, Xhaka picked up two red cards last season.

Good luck, all you proud new Granit Xhaka investors! Watch out for those tackles.

One disappointing week isn't enough to merit dropping Kevin De Bruyne from your fantasy radar. AFP/Getty Images

More to come: Only one player who didn't score a goal last week was more unfortunate than Kane: Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, who had an xG total of 1.22. There's no reason to abandon Jesus if you chose him ahead of teammate Sergio Aguero, even though Aguero scored a goal last week.

The truth is, both will probably bag plenty of goals this season. Of more concern is the opening-day performance of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who also carries a very high price tag yet produced just three FPL points. He's been the seventh-most dropped player this week, but again, it's too early to give up on him.

High scorer: Who was the highest-scoring player in FPL on the opening weekend? In case you missed it, it was West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi, who collected a goal, a clean sheet and three bonus points for a grand total of 15 points -- not too shabby for 4.5 million pounds.

Not surprisingly, Hegazi's been the second-most added player this week, behind Xhaka. I wouldn't expect 15 points, or anywhere near that, again. But adding Hegazi actually makes a little more sense. It appears very likely he'll start again with Gareth McAuley still injured, and a clean sheet certainly isn't out of the realm at Burnley. Hegazi could even score another goal or two this season -- yes, he's a center back, but West Brom typically get a bunch of their goals via set pieces. Stay tuned.

Better choice: If you need a defender, a much better option is Tottenham's Ben Davies, who came in just behind Hegazi at 14 points last week. Not only is his team stout defensively, but Davies is very good going forward, and even got a goal last week.

As long as Danny Rose is injured (and there are rumors Rose could be sold as well), Davies will play. And there's a chance Kieran Tripper will return from injury to start at the opposite fullback spot for Tottenham this week. He's also very good, particularly on the attack side of things.

Spurs don't have an easy matchup this week, hosting Chelsea, but the defending champions will still be missing Hazard, and both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas are suspended due to their red cards last week. Don't hesitate to use Davies, and Trippier if he's fit, too.