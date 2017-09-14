The Premier League gets things started a little earlier than usual this week, with a Friday fixture. (Don't get too excited, though -- it's Bournemouth vs. Brighton.)

Here are the top 10 things you need to know heading into Gameweek 5 (besides remembering to lock in your FPL lineups a day early):

Sad about Sadio: Don't forget, Sadio Mane is suspended after his controversial red card against Manchester City last weekend. And he's been the most dropped player in FPL this week, by a considerable margin. (For what it's worth, I'm a Liverpool fan, and I don't have a problem with the red card.)

Philippe Coutinho made his season debut for Liverpool, finally, in their 2-2 Champions League draw against Sevilla on Wednesday. Coutinho didn't start, but came on in the 76th minute, and he could replace Mane in the starting lineup on Saturday against Burnley. But Mohamed Salah is the safer Liverpool replacement for Mane, if you don't already have him in your squad. Salah scored another goal against Sevilla, and continues to look very dangerous on the right-hand side.

Man, oh man: Manchester City have had quite a week. They followed up their 5-0 dismantling of Liverpool with a 4-0 win at Feyenoord on Wednesday in their Champions League opener. Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both started again, and both scored goals again. They've now scored seven goals in the four games they've started together this season.

I still think Aguero and Jesus are a little risky, given that manager Pep Guardiola already sat Aguero for the start of one Premier League game this season, and Guardiola's tendency to rotate. Kevin De Bruyne finally popped up with two assists against Liverpool -- much to my chagrin, after I recommended dropping him last week -- but I'm not going to pivot back to De Bruyne yet. Man City were playing against 10 men for more than half the game against Liverpool, when they scored four of their five goals.

Injury alert: Paul Pogba lasted less than 20 minutes before exiting with a hamstring injury in Manchester United's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel on Tuesday, and he won't feature in Sunday's home game against Everton. It sounds like he could be out for a month, if not more.

Pogba was second overall in FPL points through the first four weeks of the season, with 31, and not surprisingly has been the second-most dropped player this week. If you're looking for a similarly priced replacement, I'd look no further than teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has a league-leading five assists -- three more than any other player -- despite failing to record one last week. And if you want to bank some money to spend elsewhere, Marouane Fellaini (4.9 million pounds in FPL) came on for Pogba and scored a goal against Basel, and also scored a goal off the bench against Leicester City in Gameweek 3.

Alvaro Morata and Chelsea are on the rise following an uninspiring opening game this season. IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images

On the rise: Chelsea's opening-weekend loss to Burnley feels like ancient history already, doesn't it? The Blues picked up their third straight win in the Premier League last week, 2-1 at Leicester, and then destroyed Qarabag 6-0 in Champions League action at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Alvaro Morata was rested for the Qarabag game, and Eden Hazard only came on in the 58th minute as manager Antonio Conte continues to ease Hazard back from injury. Morata also has three goals and two assists in his first four Premier League games -- it's hard to argue against playing him, if you can afford him. Hazard could make his first start of the season this weekend, but it's not definite. Chelsea host Arsenal -- not an easy game, but they'll have two extra days of rest with Arsenal playing in the Europa League on Thursday.

Top of the heap: Tottenham fullback Ben Davies is tops in FPL points through four weeks of the season, with 32 -- not too shabby for 5.7 million pounds. And you don't have to worry about him being rotated yet, with Danny Rose still not close to returning from injury.

It's probably a good time to load up on Spurs players, if you can. Their next four Premier League fixtures are Swansea (home), West Ham (away), Huddersfield (away) and Bournemouth (home). Harry Kane broke through with two goals last week against Everton, and scored two more on Wednesday in a Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund. But be careful at the other fullback spot. Kieran Trippier retained his starting place over new acquisition Serge Aurier against Everton, and collected an assist and 10 FPL points. But Aurier started against Dortmund, and was praised by manager Mauricio Pochettino afterwards. That job appears up for grabs.

Zooropa: Arsenal and Everton are the Premier League's representatives in the Europa League this year, and besides having the disadvantage of playing on Thursdays, both teams are a bit of a mess. Arsenal recovered from their 4-0 loss to Liverpool to beat Bournemouth 3-0 last week, but Alexis Sanchez did not start after his transfer to Manchester City collapsed. Everton have failed to score in back-to-back defeats at the hands of Chelsea and Spurs.

Arsenal rested several regulars at home against Cologne on Thursday -- Sanchez started, but Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck were left out of the squad entirely. Everton played many of theirs at Atalanta, yet still failed to score for a third straight game, losing 3-0.

Welbeck is actually Arsenal's top FPL scorer so far after his two-goal, one-assist performance against Bournemouth. But his starting place is far from secure long-term, with Sanchez back. New defender Sead Kolasinac has two assists in the first four games of the season, and looks to have nailed down a starting place -- and added to his resume with a goal off the bench midweek. As for Everton, I'd steer clear of them right now given their form and fixtures (they play at Manchester United on Sunday).

Unsung hero: The highest-scoring player in FPL who doesn't play for one of the big six teams is Watford fullback Kiko Femenia, who currently has 28 points -- tying him for fifth with Mkhitaryan and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. Yes, Femenia's been aided by Watford's three consecutive clean sheets. But he also had an assist last week, and has collected two bonus points in three straight games.

Watford is hosting Manchester City on Saturday, so don't expect a clean sheet this week. But the Hornets look much improved under new manager Marco Silva, and at 4.5 million pounds Femenia looks like a steal right now.

Another bargain: Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot has picked up 19 FPL points (only four 'keepers have more), is coming off back-to-back clean sheets, and still only costs 4 million pounds.

His ownership is relatively high (21.5 percent) because many people chose him at the start of the year as a cheap backup. But if you don't have Elliot, he's proving to be a worthy starter some weeks depending on the matchups -- not a huge surprise, given manager Rafa Benitez's tactics and track record. Newcastle are favorites this week according to FiveThirtyEight's Soccer Power Index, at home against Stoke.

Speaking of Stoke: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting burst onto the radar of many fantasy players after scoring a brace against Manchester United last week. He won't cost you a fortune, either -- currently 5.6 million on FPL -- but he only scored three goals in 30 appearances for Schalke in the Bundesliga last season. So, temper your expectations.

The same goes for Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross, who posted the highest one-week score -- 18 FPL points -- of the season last week, thanks to his two-goal, one-assist game against West Brom. He's similarly priced at 5.4 million, and many have pointed out that Gross led the Bundesliga in chances created last season (96) for Ingolstadt. But Gross still ended up with only five goals and four assists in 33 league games. (And Brighton's expected goals total last week was just 0.63.)

Last, and least: Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are joint-bottom of the table, with no points through four games, and a minus-seven goal differential. But at least Bournemouth has scored one goal. Palace hasn't scored one yet, which led to manager Frank De Boer getting sacked this past week.

Both teams are actually favored this week according to the SPI, at home against Brighton and Southampton, respectively. And Crystal Palace have been the unluckiest team (or worst finishing team, take your pick) by far this season, with an expected goals total of 4.83. But I'd continue to steer clear of Palace, in FPL at least. Their next three league games are against Manchester City (away), Manchester United (away) and Chelsea (home). Yikes.