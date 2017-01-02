Vote: NFL playoff predictions?

The regular season is over. The wild-card matchups are set.

So, #PulseOfTheNation has a few questions for you:

The Dolphins and Steelers faced off in Florida in October, with Miami winning 30-15. The Raiders beat the Texans 27-20 at home in November, but that was with a healthy Derek Carr. The Packers beat the Giants 23-16 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, in October. The Lions and the Seahawks did not play each other during the regular season.

No matter what happens, we will have new conference champions; the Super Bowl contestants from last season (champion Denver Broncos and runner-up Carolina Panthers) both missed the playoffs.