Vote: NFL playoff predictions?

The wild-card round is over. The divisional round is up next.

Time to make your updated picks:

All four divisional-round matchups are repeats of games that took place this season, but only one of them is in the same regular-season location: The Patriots beat the Texans 27-0 at home in September.

Meanwhile, the Steelers routed the Chiefs 43-14 in early October but the game was in Pittsburgh. The Cowboys won 30-16 at Green Bay in October, while the Seahawks beat the Falcons 26-24 in October in the Pacific Northwest.