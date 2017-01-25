Vote: How many tournaments will Tiger Woods win this year?

The pressure is on as Tiger Woods is set to make his first start on the PGA Tour in 17 months on Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. And let's just say, the Farmers Insurance Open and Torrey Pines is exactly where Tiger wants to make his start.

"Eight times," he told the press on Monday, "and once as a junior, so technically nine. I like that place."

Tiger has won eight professional golf tournaments at Torrey Pines, with seven of those wins coming at the Farmers Insurance Open. The one other win was as the U.S. Open champion in 2008, which currently stands as the last of his 14 majors. Although Tiger plays the Farmers well, it's not all sunshine and rainbows in his last memory of the Open in 2015, when he had to withdraw on the 12th hole of his first round with a bad back.

Now ranked No. 663 in the world, the No. 1 factor for Tiger to have a successful year relies on his back.

How Tiger finishes the Farmers Insurance Open as his first start back on the PGA Tour could give us a look at how the rest of the season goes for him. But if we've learned anything from Tiger over the years, it's that anything is possible.

So what do you think this year has in store for Tiger? Will it be comeback player of the year or a stale season for him? Cast your vote below!

Another big change we can expect to see with Tiger is with his clubs. After Woods' former equipment company, Nike, decided to get out of the hard goods side of the golf industry last year, that effectively made Woods a free agent to choose which equipment he will play and endorse in 2017 and beyond.

After months of speculation as to which golf clubs he will use in 2017, Tiger announced Wednesday morning that he will play TaylorMade equipment.