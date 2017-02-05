Vote: Who was the biggest snub in this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame?

There had never been two running backs inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same year until the class of 2017 was announced on Saturday night. Both LaDanian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis were selected along with Kurt Warner, Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Morten Andersen and Jerry Jones. Andersen paves the way as the first kicker in the Modern Era ever chosen.

One of the biggest surprise snubs of the night might arguably be Terrell Owens, who was in his second year as one of the finalists. His numbers shout Hall of Fame; so, what's the deal? Well, Owens had trouble sticking with teams despite his unbelievable reception numbers. He played for five teams over 15 seasons with 15,934 receiving yards (second-highest all time) and 153 receiving touchdowns (third-highest all time).

Among other big snubs? Joe Jacoby and Alan Faneca. Jacoby's numbers should let him strut into the hall, with Faneca's numbers not too far behind. But with the competition of the two, it made making the list that much harder.

Jacoby has been on the ballot for a whopping 19 years and was a finalist for the second time. Jacoby started 148 of his 170 regular-season games and appeared in 21 playoff games. He also helped the Washington Redskins win three Super Bowls. Faneca was a six-time All-Pro player with a Super Bowl ring. He started 201 games.

John Lynch snagged the GM position for the San Francisco 49ers this week, but that wasn't coupled with a Hall of Fame selection. Lynch was a finalist for the fourth time and missed the list despite accumulating a Super Bowl ring, nine Pro Bowl nods and 191 career starts.

The Hall of Fame inductees from 2015 were running back Jerome Bettis, wide receiver/returner Tim Brown, defensive end/linebacker Charles Haley, contributor Bill Polian, linebacker Junior Seau, guard Will Shields, center Mick Tingelhoff and contributor Ron Wolf.

