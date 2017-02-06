Rank 'em: Who are the top 10 teams in the country right now?

Nine teams in the top 10 of the Associated Press men's basketball poll played on Saturday, and six of them lost. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that tied the most losses by top-10 teams in one day in AP poll history.

No. 1 Gonzaga escaped unscathed, easily bumping its record to 24-0 with a 90-55 victory over Santa Clara. No. 2 Baylor was among the losers, falling to Kansas State three days after losing to No. 3 Kansas. But the Jayhawks also fell victim on Saturday, 92-89 to Iowa State in overtime.

Saturday also marked the first day in the history of the AP poll during which two of the top three teams lost at home to unranked opponents.

How would you rearrange the 10 teams slotted at the top of the AP poll after all of Saturday's results?

-- Sarah Scrivens