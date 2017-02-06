Vote: Five burning questions from a jaw-dropping Super Bowl

What. A. Game.

The New England Patriots pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, coming back from a 25-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime to win Super Bowl LI and claim their fifth title in franchise history.

With so many burning questions surrounding this wild game, it's never too early for you to weigh in on one of the craziest sporting events in recent history.

While Patriots running back James White finished the game with a Super Bowl-record 14 receptions, Tom Brady also set Super Bowl records with 466 passing yards and 43 completions.

Brady also become the first player in NFL history to win four Super Bowl MVP awards.

--Isaac Chipps