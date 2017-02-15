Vote: Will Mayweather-McGregor happen?

Will UFC star Conor McGregor ever step into the ring to face boxing legend Floyd Mayweather?

According to Mayweather -- who reiterated on Tuesday that he is "happily retired ... at this time" -- he has made no deal to fight McGregor.

But that doesn't mean the potential superfight still couldn't happen.

Not only did sources tell ESPN's Brett Okamoto that McGregor arrived in Las Vegas on Monday, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said he spoke with Mayweather at the Warriors-Thunder NBA game last Saturday about the potential fight.

"We're getting very, very close" to making a deal, Mayweather told Smith.

What do you think? Is this legit? Would McGregor, 28, even have a shot in the boxing ring against the 39-year-old Mayweather?

On Tuesday, McGregor, 28, met with Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony A. Marnell III and executive director Bob Bennett in the hopes that they will reconsider the disciplinary action taken against him for his actions during a UFC fight-week news conference last August.

Marnell confirmed to ESPN that the commission has been made aware of active negotiations between the two camps but said there are still hurdles that need to be addressed.

"I'm confirming that real people are having real discussions," he said. "I'm also telling you my opinion as the Nevada Athletic Commission chairman that a lot of things need to get done in order to see something like this come together, because there are so many parties that want to get their hands on the pot."

--Isaac Chipps