Vote: Which bubble teams should be in and out?

Eamonn Brennan released his latest Bubble Watch on Friday ahead of the final weekend of the regular season.

According to Brennan, 20 teams still have "work left to do." Just five teams -- VCU, Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas and Wichita State -- are listed as "should be in" but are not quite yet a lock. Xavier and Iowa, meanwhile, are going in opposite directions. The Musketeers, a preseason top-10 team, now find themselves on the bubble after six straight losses. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, have made a late push with wins over Indiana, No. 24 Maryland and No. 22 Wisconsin.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and Selection Sunday. A big weekend lies ahead, followed by next week's major conference tournaments.

But what do you think? At this very moment, who is in and who is out? Swipe right on the teams you think should be in the tourney and left for those that should be out.

This weekend, Vanderbilt (vs. No. 12 Florida) and Seton Hall (at No. 13 Butler) could greatly improve their résumés. Also, don't forget about smaller schools such as Illinois State, UT Arlington and Middle Tennessee, who are all looking to punch their tickets in conference tournaments.

The NCAA selection committee will release its 68 teams on Sunday, March 12.

-- John Wilmhoff