Vote: Which player will win the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year) this season?

The Calder Memorial Trophy is the NHL's rookie of the year honor. It is named for Frank Calder, who purchased the trophy himself and awarded it to the league's best first-year player in 1933 while serving as the league's first president.

ESPN has been tracking the leaders for this year's Calder Trophy. As of now, Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets is the favorite. Who do you think deserves the honor?

The award has been given to many notable players in seasons past, including Patrick Kane (2008), Alexander Ovechkin (2006), Martin Brodeur (1994) and Bobby Orr (1967). Wayne Gretzky wasn't eligible in 1979-80 because he previously played in the World Hockey Association.

--Meaghan Latella