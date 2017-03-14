Vote: Which young shortstop would you most want to build your team around?

Considered a position of offensive futility not long ago, the shortstop is alive and well in the majors entering the 2017 season.

Over the past few years, several of the game's brightest young stars to make their MLB debuts have been shortstops. The wave began with Xander Bogaerts, who came on the scene in 2013 and played a key role down the stretch for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor were next in 2015, with Correa narrowly besting Lindor in the American League Rookie of the Year vote. The field then widened considerably in 2016, with Corey Seager winning the the National League Rookie of the Year and placing third in the NL MVP vote.

Trea Turner, playing center field before switching back to shortstop this spring, placed second in the NL ROY vote. Trevor Story set major league history with seven home runs in his first six games. Addison Russell, in his second full season, drove in 95 runs and was an All-Star for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

And then there's Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft who impressed following his debut for the Atlanta Braves last season and is considered one of the favorites for the NL ROY this year.

Of all these young, talented shortstops, which one would you pick to build your team around?

Of the shortstops listed above, Bogaerts and Story are the oldest of the group at 24. Lindor, Russell, Swanson and Turner are 23, while Correa and Seager are the youngest of the bunch at 22.