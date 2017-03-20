Vote: Who will win the World Baseball Classic semifinal matchups?

The World Baseball Classic semifinals will begin on Monday night and conclude on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Monday's matchup is between Team Netherlands and Team Puerto Rico, while Tuesday's matchup pits Team USA against Team Japan. Both games start at 9 p.m. ET.

Japan has the most WBC titles of any nation with two. The United States has never taken home the title, but the team is looking to change that after putting together a great 6-3 win against the defending WBC champs from the Dominican Republic on Saturday night.

So, who do you think will advance to the championship this year? Vote now!

This is the fourth WBC. The tournament originated in 2006, in large part as a response to the International Olympic Committee's decision to remove baseball from the Olympic program in 2005. In August 2016, the IOC voted to once again include baseball and softball in the Olympic program for the 2020 games in Tokyo.

--Meaghan Latella