Vote: Do you think Trump's beef with Kaepernick has deterred teams from signing the QB?

During a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday night, President Donald Trump took credit for the fact that free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to sign with a team.

Trump said he was reading an article about NFL owners' fears about signing Kaepernick: "They don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump. Do you believe that?"

While Trump was running for president, Kaepernick called the candidate "openly racist" while talking to reporters about taking a knee during the national anthem before San Francisco 49ers games last season. The quarterback's famous pregame gesture was made to protest what he said was oppression of people of color, leading to dozens of athletes in multiple sports following with protests of their own.

At the time, Trump fired back when asked during a radio interview about Kaepernick's protest.

"I think it's personally not a good thing. I think it's a terrible thing," Trump said. "And, you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him. Let him try. It won't happen."

On Sunday, film director Spike Lee wrote in an Instagram post that he believed Kaepernick's unemployment had to do with something other than his talent as a quarterback.

"Smells MAD Fishy To Me, Stinks To The High Heavens," said Lee.

Kaepernick started 11 games for the Niners in 2016, throwing four interceptions and 16 touchdowns and amassing a 55.2 quarterback rating.

If he hooks on with a team, Kaepernick will stand for the national anthem during the 2017 season, sources have told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.