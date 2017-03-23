The Hart Memorial Trophy is given each year to "the player judged to be the most valuable to his team." The award is voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Recent winners include Patrick Kane (2016), Carey Price (2015), Sidney Crosby (2014), Alex Ovechkin (2013) and Evgeni Malkin (2012).

ESPN's NHL writers recently discussed who they believe to be the most surprising newcomer in this season's Hart Trophy discussion.

Who do you think deserves the honor? Vote now:

The 2016-17 NHL regular season concludes on April 15. The league's awards will take place in Las Vegas in June.

-- Alex Tekip