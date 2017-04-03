        <
          Dallas Keuchel, Adam Jones, David Ortiz among those fired up about Opening Day

          2:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Feel the rhythm. Feel the rhyme. Here we go. It's baseball time!

          America's pastime is officially back, and while Sunday was technically Opening Day, Monday gives us the first full slate of games in 2017.

          Leading up to the start of the new season, present and former players are sharing their excitement on social media.

          #Openingday @jumpman23 #JordanFamily 🔥🔥🔥🌶

          A post shared by Gio Gonzalez (@giogonzalez47) on

          After a thrilling end to the World Series and a five-month layoff, it's no wonder that the baseball community is so pumped for the 2017 season.

          -- Isaac Chipps

