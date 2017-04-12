Vote: What should the Browns do with the No. 1 pick?

The Cleveland Browns need a franchise quarterback, but that doesn't mean they can easily pass up on a potential game-changer at defensive end too.

They have 11 picks in this year's NFL draft, but no pick will matter quite as much as their selection at No. 1 overall.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns have not "made up their minds" on who to take with the first pick. They are deciding between North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

What's more important? Should the Browns take a chance on a quarterback with just 13 college starts under his belt?

Cleveland currently has three signal-callers on its roster -- Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and Brock Osweiler.

In March, Osweiler was traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns. While the Browns will now take on his $16 million guaranteed salary, they will also receive the Texans' 2018 second-round pick and 2017 sixth-round pick.

In 2016, the Browns were ranked 28th in passing yards per game (204.0) and 30th in touchdown passes (15).

On the other side, Cleveland's defense gave up the second-most yards per game (392.4) and registered just 26 sacks last season.

The NFL draft begins April 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

-- Isaac Chipps