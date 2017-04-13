Vote: What is your opinion of John Calipari?

ESPN Films is set to premiere the newest installment of its award-winning "30 for 30" series on Thursday night, with a documentary titled "One and Not Done" focusing on Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari.

Directed by Jonathan Hock, the film sets out to unpack the success and controversy that have surrounded Calipari during a basketball journey that has led him to become known as the king of the "one and done" phenomenon in college hoops.

Calipari's devotees consider him one of the sport's greatest coaches. His detractors argue that he represents everything wrong with college basketball. Where do you stand when it comes to this polarizing figure?

As college basketball has evolved, NBA talent has increasingly filtered through top programs, such as Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats, before jumping to the league, which instituted an age limit of 19 in 2006.

Critics of the rule argue that it encourages a one-year stay in college and thus emphasizes sports over academics. Calipari has countered with a reminder that NBA prospects who decide to leave college early are free to finish school at a later time.

Another side of Calipari's story involves controversies during his previous coaching stops at UMass and Memphis.

The Minutemen had their 4-1 record in the 1996 NCAA tournament vacated when it was discovered that center Marcus Camby had accepted a reported $40,000 in cash and gifts from an outside agent with no connection to the program.

More than a decade later, the Tigers were forced to vacate wins for their entire 2007-08 season -- including their status as runners-up in the NCAA tournament -- after investigators uncovered that someone had completed guard Derrick Rose's SAT exam in his place.

"One and Not Done" will air at 9 p.m. ET Thursday on ESPN.