It's spring break at Baker's Bay for Rickie Fowler, Smylie Kaufman, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler, Smylie Kaufman, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas can be referred to as the "SB2K17 crew" from here on out.
The SB2K17 crew is living it up again at the beautiful Baker's Bay in the Bahamas, and they're giving us a live look at all the action via social media. And this year they even have their own Snapchat filter. And let me tell you, from the looks of it, there's no Masters blues around here.
Can we talk about the name on the boat? Winning. Well, clearly.
To sum up their trip: no shoes, no shirt, no problem. Don't you wish you were part of this crew drinking a cold one and soaking up the sun?
Don't worry, you're not alone. Gary Player didn't get the invite either.
It's OK, Gary.
Here's to hoping we get the invite next year and not just a sneak peek via Instagram.
-- Courtney Schellin