It's spring break at Baker's Bay for Rickie Fowler, Smylie Kaufman, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler, Smylie Kaufman, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas can be referred to as the "SB2K17 crew" from here on out.

The SB2K17 crew is living it up again at the beautiful Baker's Bay in the Bahamas, and they're giving us a live look at all the action via social media. And this year they even have their own Snapchat filter. And let me tell you, from the looks of it, there's no Masters blues around here.

#SB2K17 is on #BakersBay follow on @Snapchat 👉 RickieFowler15 JLThomas34 Smylie_Kaufman A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Wouldn't be a trip without matching tanks 👌🏽 day 2 let's go!! Snapchat 👉🏽 jlthomas34 #sb2k17 A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

Nice to be back at Baker's Bay with the boys. Follow along on my Snapchat the rest of the week. 👉🏽smylie_kaufman #sb2k17 A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

#sb2k17 🙈 A post shared by Smylie Kaufman (@smyliekaufman10) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

👌 @justinthomas34 @jordanspieth @smyliekaufman10 @bakersbayclub @casamigos A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Can we talk about the name on the boat? Winning. Well, clearly.

To sum up their trip: no shoes, no shirt, no problem. Don't you wish you were part of this crew drinking a cold one and soaking up the sun?

Don't worry, you're not alone. Gary Player didn't get the invite either.

When you're disappointed not to be invited to #SB2K17... all alone on the beach😔 @JordanSpieth @RickieFowler @SmylieKaufman10 @JustinThomas34 @jacknicklaus A post shared by Gary Player (@gary.player) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

It's OK, Gary.

Here's to hoping we get the invite next year and not just a sneak peek via Instagram.

-- Courtney Schellin