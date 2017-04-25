Vote: How will Adrian Peterson perform with the Saints?

Adrian Peterson is heading to the New Orleans Saints.

The 32-year-old free agent running back told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he plans to sign a two-year deal that is worth a base total value of $7 million.

With one of the NFL's most prominent players heading to a new team and new division, it's your chance to weigh in on how Peterson will perform in his new uniform.

Will Peterson push the Saints into the playoffs? Will he be healthy enough to stay on the field?

While Peterson has put together a star-studded NFL career, including a 2,000-yard rushing season and the 2012 NFL MVP award, injuries and suspensions have kept him off the field for much of the past few seasons.

The seven-time Pro Bowl running back played in just three games in 2016 because of a torn meniscus. Although Peterson rushed for a league-leading 1,485 yards in 2015, he's failed to get 40 carries in two of the past three seasons.

The Saints currently have top running back Mark Ingram, 27, under contract for two more seasons. The former Heisman Trophy winner finished last year with career high 1,043 rushing yards.

Peterson will play his old team right away. The Saints visit the Vikings in Week 1 as part of ESPN's Monday Night Football doubleheader.

-- Isaac Chipps