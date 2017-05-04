Vote: Which surprising slugger is most likely to win the home run title?

Another one.

Yep, Aaron Judge hit another home run Wednesday night, upping his total to 13 so far this season. If he keeps up his current pace, the 25-year-old rookie could break Mark McGwire's rookie record for most home runs in a season (49).

But it isn't just Judge who is surprising fans with the long ball. Several lesser-known sluggers like Eric Thames, Ryan Zimmerman and Miguel Sano are putting on impressive displays of power to start the season.

Will any of these guys keep up with their power rate from start to finish?

While players like Judge and Thames have put up surprising power numbers to start the season, the home run rate is up overall as well. According to Baseball-Reference.com, MLB teams are averaging 1.17 home runs per game, which is the highest home run rate since 2000.

There are 16 players with at least eight home runs this season, including five that have hit 10 or more.

Even Mike Trout is showing off extra power early this season. The reigning MVP hit a career-high seven home runs in April.

Will one of these players join the prestigious 50 home run club? The last player to hit the mark was Chris Davis, who launched 53 homers in 2013.

-- Isaac Chipps