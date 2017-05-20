Vote: How will the conference finals shake out?

One night, after the Anaheim Ducks survived overtime to even the series with the Nashville Predators at two games apiece, the Pittsburgh Penguins rode backup goalie Matt Murray to draw level with the Ottawa Senators.

That puts the top seeds back in control of home ice and leaves us with a pair of three-game series to decide who will reach the Stanley Cup finals.

How do you see it all playing out?

The Predators and Ducks will be back on the ice first, with Game 5 set for Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET, Game 6 on Monday and Game 7 (if necessary) on Wednesday.

The Senators and Penguins will be back in action Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, with Game 6 set for Tuesday and Game 7 (if necessary) on Thursday.

-- David DeChant