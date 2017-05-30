Rank 'em: Which non-playoff teams are most likely to bounce back in '17?

Odds are, the 2017 NFL playoff field will look a whole lot different than the 2016 edition.

How can we be so sure?

Well for starters, half of last year's entrants spent the 2015 postseason watching from home, and that's far from an anomaly. Over the past 10 seasons, 54 of the 120 teams to make the playoffs didn't do so the previous year. None of those 10 seasons has featured less than four new playoff teams, while the 2008 season produced seven.

Our NFL Insiders were polled for their top pick among the 20 teams that missed out in 2016, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams garnering two votes apiece. A pair of teams from the perennially weak AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, also received votes.

The Rams and Bucs are both riding lengthy playoff droughts, but there's reason to think 2017 could be different. AP Photo/Scott Audette

But there are plenty of other reasonable answers. What about three of the final four teams from the 2015 field -- the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos -- including both Super Bowl participants? Or the Washington Redskins, who would have made the playoffs last season if they had won in Week 17?

In the middle of OTA season, the case could be made for practically any team to still be playing in January.

Which team is most likely to turn it around and get back in the postseason? Help us rank the 20 non-playoff teams by voting them up or down.

If recent history is any indication, the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers should be back, as each is riding an eight-season streak of postseason appearances. The Seattle Seahawks (five straight appearances) are next, while no other team has a streak longer than three.

The Buffalo Bills (17 seasons) and Cleveland Browns (14) have the longest active playoff droughts, with the Rams (12), Bucs (nine) and Jacksonville Jaguars (nine) riding lengthy streaks of their own.

-- David DeChant