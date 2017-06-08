P.K. Subban tweaks Penguins with another Listerine tweet

Prior to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, jocular Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban arrived at Bridgestone Arena with a bag full of mouthwash, a tweak at some comments the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby allegedly told him during a third-period scuffle in the Predators' Game 3 win. Nashville went on to tie the series at 2-2 with another dominant showing.

Wednesday night, the 2012-13 Norris Trophy winner kept it going with another not-so-subtle jab at Crosby:

For his part, Crosby has denied the "bad breath" comments thus far, telling reporters earlier this week, "He likes the attention and things like that. If he wants to make things up, what can I do?"

