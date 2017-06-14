        <
          It's going down! Sports world erupts after Mayweather-McGregor fight becomes official

          9:12 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Here. We. Go.

          After years of speculation, rumors and social-media jabs, two of the world's foremost fighters will finally be stepping into the ring to face each other.

          UFC star Conor McGregor will fight former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

          Both fighters made it official on social media, with McGregor already taking the early trash-talking lead by posting a side-by-side picture of himself and Mayweather's ... father.

          Following Wednesday's shocking announcement, the sports world immediately exploded with excitement, outrage and surprise.

          UFC president Dana White and fellow fighters were quick to express their thoughts about McGregor's quick rise through the sport and his chances against Mayweather, who is heavily favored.

          It's gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot. 💯

          A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on

          Celebrities and media members also weighed in on the upcoming fight.

          According to ESPN's Dan Rafael, the match will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

          McGregor (21-3 in MMA) will be making his professional boxing debut. Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) last fought in September 2015, when he beat Andre Berto to retain his welterweight world title.

          --Isaac Chipps

