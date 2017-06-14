It's going down! Sports world erupts after Mayweather-McGregor fight becomes official

Here. We. Go.

After years of speculation, rumors and social-media jabs, two of the world's foremost fighters will finally be stepping into the ring to face each other.

UFC star Conor McGregor will fight former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

Both fighters made it official on social media, with McGregor already taking the early trash-talking lead by posting a side-by-side picture of himself and Mayweather's ... father.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

Following Wednesday's shocking announcement, the sports world immediately exploded with excitement, outrage and surprise.

UFC president Dana White and fellow fighters were quick to express their thoughts about McGregor's quick rise through the sport and his chances against Mayweather, who is heavily favored.

😃 — Dana White (@danawhite) June 14, 2017

It's gonna be a good fight for that #2 spot. 💯 A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

CONTEST : If Conor Mcgregor KO's Floyd Mayweather on August 26th, I'll follow 1000 Random users who retweet this!#VanillaGorillaContest pic.twitter.com/29odSu7tS1 — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) June 14, 2017

My best case scenario for #MayweatherMcGregor : Floyd smacks Connor around for 3 rds, Connor starts throwing kicks, riot ensues. 🔥🔥🔥 — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) June 14, 2017

Floyd doing it because he's bored and Connor is getting his largest payout. We know who's gonna win the fight cut it out ... — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) June 14, 2017

Conor cracks Mayweather with that left, Mayweather goes down, doesn't get back up...

The most incredible accomplishment by any athlete ever? — Cathal Pendred (@Pendred) June 14, 2017

Celebrities and media members also weighed in on the upcoming fight.

If you pay for #MayweatherMcGregor please take the time to do it in pennies at least you get the moral victory of making them do some work pic.twitter.com/SmYkbbk6ve — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) June 14, 2017

I want to fight on Mayweather-McGregor undercard — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 14, 2017

4 years ago, Conor McGregor picked up a welfare check of $235.



He'll likely walk away with $100,000,000+ from Mayweather fight. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2017

I know it won't be a great fight. I know it's a joke. I know I will regret it. But I'm in. #MayweatherMcGregor — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) June 14, 2017

I will pick the undefeated all-time great boxer over the guy who has zero professional boxing matches — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 14, 2017

If you thought Mayweather-Pacquiao was a waste of time, boy do I have a fight for you. — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) June 14, 2017

According to ESPN's Dan Rafael, the match will take place Aug. 26 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor (21-3 in MMA) will be making his professional boxing debut. Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) last fought in September 2015, when he beat Andre Berto to retain his welterweight world title.

--Isaac Chipps