          Tim Tebow and Gator Nation celebrate another national championship

          9:20 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          The Florida Gators added to their huge trophy case on Tuesday night. The Gators defeated SEC rival LSU 6-1 in Game 2 to clinch the school's first College World Series championship.

          Florida becomes just the fourth school to win a national championship in baseball, men's basketball and football, joining Michigan, Ohio State and UCLA. Among the three major men's sports, Florida now has five national titles since former coaches Urban Meyer and Billy Donovan roamed the sidelines in Gainesville.

          Of course, Tim Tebow weighed in

          After Tebow's high-A debut for the St. Lucie Mets was rained out on Tuesday, it's safe to say he was focused on the action in Omaha.

          Current Florida coaches react

          Gators football coach Jim McElwain, offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and basketball coach Michael White also chimed in on social media.

          More Gator greats celebrate

          Alumni across the NBA, NFL and MLB weren't shy about their Gator pride.

          The next pursuit of a Florida national title begins in 65 days when football season kicks off on Sept. 2 against Michigan.

          -- John Wilmhoff

