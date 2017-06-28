Tim Tebow and Gator Nation celebrate another national championship

The Florida Gators added to their huge trophy case on Tuesday night. The Gators defeated SEC rival LSU 6-1 in Game 2 to clinch the school's first College World Series championship.
Florida becomes just the fourth school to win a national championship in baseball, men's basketball and football, joining Michigan, Ohio State and UCLA. Among the three major men's sports, Florida now has five national titles since former coaches Urban Meyer and Billy Donovan roamed the sidelines in Gainesville.
Of course, Tim Tebow weighed in
After Tebow's high-A debut for the St. Lucie Mets was rained out on Tuesday, it's safe to say he was focused on the action in Omaha.
Congrats @GatorsBB! Proud to be a Gator!
— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) June 28, 2017
Current Florida coaches react
Gators football coach Jim McElwain, offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and basketball coach Michael White also chimed in on social media.
YES!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATS, @GatorsBB and Sully!!! It's Great To Be A Florida Gator!!!! #GoGators #NationalChampions
— Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) June 28, 2017
Congrats @GatorsBB !! National Champions #titletown
— Doug Nussmeier (@CoachDNuss) June 28, 2017
Champs! 🐊 https://t.co/Cch2ckt6gU
— Michael White (@MikeWhiteUF) June 28, 2017
More Gator greats celebrate
Alumni across the NBA, NFL and MLB weren't shy about their Gator pride.
Congrats @GatorsBB total team effort. Go Gators!!!!
— Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 28, 2017
🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊🐊⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ https://t.co/tKJepzjFD3
— Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) June 28, 2017
Congrats @GatorsBB !! #NationalChampions
— Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) June 28, 2017
Congrats 2 the Gators baseball team for their first National Championship!!! #GoGators
— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) June 28, 2017
Congrats to @GatorsBB!! NATIONAL CHAMPS @FloridaGators #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/GLZyuwNZUX
— Trey Burton (@TreyBurton8) June 28, 2017
Today's a great day to be a Florida Gator!! Congrats to Sully and the boys for winning it all!!! #GoGators #CWSFinals
— Preston Tucker (@PrestonTucker20) June 28, 2017
Congrats boys!! @GatorsBB well deserved!! Enjoy it! #GoGators
— Anthony DeSclafani (@ADeSclafani) June 28, 2017
Congratulations to @GatorsBB. National Champs!!! So proud of you guys. #gritwinsintheend #GoGators
— David Eckstein (@DavidEckstein22) June 28, 2017
The next pursuit of a Florida national title begins in 65 days when football season kicks off on Sept. 2 against Michigan.
-- John Wilmhoff