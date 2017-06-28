Tim Tebow and Gator Nation celebrate another national championship

The Florida Gators added to their huge trophy case on Tuesday night. The Gators defeated SEC rival LSU 6-1 in Game 2 to clinch the school's first College World Series championship.

Florida becomes just the fourth school to win a national championship in baseball, men's basketball and football, joining Michigan, Ohio State and UCLA. Among the three major men's sports, Florida now has five national titles since former coaches Urban Meyer and Billy Donovan roamed the sidelines in Gainesville.

Of course, Tim Tebow weighed in

After Tebow's high-A debut for the St. Lucie Mets was rained out on Tuesday, it's safe to say he was focused on the action in Omaha.

Congrats @GatorsBB! Proud to be a Gator! — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) June 28, 2017

Current Florida coaches react

Gators football coach Jim McElwain, offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and basketball coach Michael White also chimed in on social media.

More Gator greats celebrate

Alumni across the NBA, NFL and MLB weren't shy about their Gator pride.

Congrats @GatorsBB total team effort. Go Gators!!!! — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) June 28, 2017

Congrats 2 the Gators baseball team for their first National Championship!!! #GoGators — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) June 28, 2017

Today's a great day to be a Florida Gator!! Congrats to Sully and the boys for winning it all!!! #GoGators #CWSFinals — Preston Tucker (@PrestonTucker20) June 28, 2017

The next pursuit of a Florida national title begins in 65 days when football season kicks off on Sept. 2 against Michigan.

-- John Wilmhoff