After months of hype, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally face off in the ring.

Furthermore, the pay-per-view price for the fight has officially been set.

The fight will cost $89.95, the same as the most expensive Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, with a $10 fee for HD, per the Los Angeles Times.

The two will go head-to-head in the ring on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.