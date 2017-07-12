National League starting pitcher Max Scherzer called the All-Star festivities a "72-hour party," and this year's celebrations in Miami certainly brought some excitement: crazy displays of power in the Home Run Derby, a close game and some good, clean fun.

Perhaps the amount of fun could be attributed to the fact that there might have been a little less pressure on the All-Stars this year. For the first time since 2004, the All-Star Game did not determine home-field advantage in the World Series. Because the American League won in 2016, the Cleveland Indians had home-field advantage in the Fall Classic, despite having won 94 games versus the Chicago Cubs' major-league-best 103.

What was the best moment of this year's All-Star festivities? Should the All-Star Game decide home-field advantage in the World Series? Cast your votes:

The 2018 All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

-- Alex Tekip