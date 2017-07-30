        <
        >

          Fellow and future Hall of Famers welcome 2017 class to Cooperstown on social media

          7:42 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Every MLB team was in action and trade rumors were swirling Sunday as the Baseball Hall of Fame's induction ceremony took place, but that didn't stop plenty of names from across the sport from showing their support.

          Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez, John Schuerholz and Bud Selig were all enshrined as part of the day's ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, and congratulations toward the group were most certainly in order.

          Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman also congratulated Rodriguez on his induction, while Raines received a shoutout and song tribute from Canadian hip-hop artist Annakin Slayd.

          Before the ceremony began, Pudge shared a photo of himself alongside his fellow player inductees ready to get things going.

          And what roundup of the day's events would be complete without a look at the plaque for each of Sunday's inductees?

          For more on the weekend's events, check out our 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame enshrinement page.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.