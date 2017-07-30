Every MLB team was in action and trade rumors were swirling Sunday as the Baseball Hall of Fame's induction ceremony took place, but that didn't stop plenty of names from across the sport from showing their support.

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, Ivan Rodriguez, John Schuerholz and Bud Selig were all enshrined as part of the day's ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, and congratulations toward the group were most certainly in order.

Big congrats 2 my long time GM, John Schuerholz on his induction into the Baseball HOF today. As well as Rock, Pudge and Baggy. Enjoy fellas — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) July 30, 2017

Big day for Puerto Rico @Pudge_Rodriguez Hall of Fame day — Martin Maldonado (@Machete1224) July 30, 2017

The Big Hurt, Big Unit, and now Big Rock. Congrats on your induction into Cooperstown today @TimRaines30, much deserved! pic.twitter.com/TeJ1RVrlYe — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) July 30, 2017

CONGRATULATIONS to our🇵🇷 @Pudge_Rodriguez Enjoy your day hermano, @baseballhall here he comes!!👍🏽Our island so PROUD and HAPPY for you!!💪🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/i8iqmOlz9U — Bengie Molina (@BengieMolina1) July 30, 2017

THANKS SO MUCH PUDGE!!🙏🏽

GRACIAS PUDGE y a great HONOR to played vs you but also be your friend!!👍🏽 @Rangers #OrgulloBoricua 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/XE6a3WJS23 — Bengie Molina (@BengieMolina1) July 30, 2017

The newest #5 to the Hall. Jeff Bagwell gets his plaque today. #hofweekend #hofwknd #HOF @baseballhall @MLB @astrosbaseball A post shared by Johnny Bench (@johnnybench_5) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

We're getting a new catcher in the @baseballhall today. Welcome @Pudge_Rodriguez from me and last year's C inductee @mikepiazza31. pic.twitter.com/A2Mn6I5PvP — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) July 30, 2017

One more time. Hats off to three deserving Hall of Famers! Competed against all 3, teamed with 1. Outstanding men. @baseballhall — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) July 30, 2017

Also congrats to this guy for getting inducted today! One of the most humble people I've ever met and have gotten to know. Well deserved. Also, pretty cool I was the last to wear number 7 in a Rangers uniform... just saying 🙃🙃 lol #1stballot #hof17 A post shared by Delino DeShields (@linodeshields) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman also congratulated Rodriguez on his induction, while Raines received a shoutout and song tribute from Canadian hip-hop artist Annakin Slayd.

@Pudge_Rodriguez I am so excited and happy for you today. I'll bet you dinner you shed a tear. Love you my buddy @MLB — Nancy Lieberman (@NancyLieberman) July 30, 2017

Today is the greatest day for @ExposNation since we lost our team 13 yrs ago. Here is my new tribute to @TimRaines30 https://t.co/gdiKflGPEu — Annakin Slayd (@AnnakinSlayd) July 30, 2017

Before the ceremony began, Pudge shared a photo of himself alongside his fellow player inductees ready to get things going.

Today is the big day, Congratulations to my fellow 2017 #HOF members!Hoy es el GRAN día! Gracias a todos por estar aquí conmigo #Pudge7HOF pic.twitter.com/RCMRIL3z8S — Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) July 30, 2017

And what roundup of the day's events would be complete without a look at the plaque for each of Sunday's inductees?

For more on the weekend's events, check out our 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame enshrinement page.