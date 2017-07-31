Some big-name moves ahead of the 2017 MLB trade deadline came down to the wire, such as the Oakland Athletics sending Sonny Gray to the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers trading Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But were they the ones that made the heaviest impact?

Cast your vote below to weigh in on the biggest questions to come out of the trade deadline.

The Houston Astros (68-36) currently boast the best record in the American League by a wide margin, while the same can be said for the Dodgers (74-31) in the National League.

-- Sarah Scrivens