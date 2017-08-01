Rank 'em: The best quarterbacks in college football

Our #CFBrank panel of writers, reporters, analysts and Insiders have ranked the top 50 players in college football, and the results might surprise you.

Eleven quarterbacks made our 25-1 ranking, including USC's Sam Darnold (No. 2) and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield (No. 3). The reigning Heisman winner, Louisville's Lamar Jackson, placed third among quarterbacks and sixth overall. Alabama's Jalen Hurts barely cracked the top 30.

How would you rank the nation's top quarterbacks? Vote up or down on the ranking below ...

The first full weekend of college football is just 30 days away and includes a playoff-altering showdown right out of the starting gate. Alabama's Hurts and Florida State's Francois will duel at Atlanta's brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC/WatchESPN.

-- John Wilmhoff