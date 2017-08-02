Rank 'em: The best running backs in college football

Our #CFBrank panel of writers, reporters, analysts and Insiders have ranked the top 50 players in college football, and nine running backs made the cut.

Penn State's Saquon Barkley (No. 4) and LSU's Derrius Guice (No. 5) are the highest-ranked running backs, according to our experts. Statistically, it's hard to argue against Barkley's 1,496 yards and 18 TDs on the ground, but Guice rushed for 1,385 yards and 15 TDs even with Leonard Fournette still in the backfield in seven games for the Tigers.

Georgia's Nick Chubb (No. 23) returned from a brutal ACL injury to rush for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns while splitting carries in Athens. Alabama's Bo Scarbrough (No. 26) also wasn't always the go-to guy in Tuscaloosa, but he averaged more than 100 rushing yards over the final four games of last season against Auburn, Florida, Washington and Clemson. Scarbrough, however, is recovering from a broken leg suffered in the national championship game.

How would you rank the nation's top running backs? Vote up or down on the ranking below ...

Running backs Ronald Jones II, Royce Freeman, Justin Jackson, Mike Weber and Myles Gaskin round out our experts' top 50 overall players.

-- John Wilmhoff