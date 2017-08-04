Professional golfers impressed with Stephen Curry's debut on the links

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry knows a thing or two about sinking long-range shots. That particular skill seemed to translate well on the golf course on Thursday.

The two-time NBA MVP finished 4-over 74 during the first round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic near San Francisco. He completed three birdies and slotted ahead of two-time PGA Tour winner Frank Lickliter as well as the world's 429th-ranked player, Casey Wittenberg.

Several other professional golfers took notice of Curry's performance at TPC Stonebrae and offered their praise on social media.

Gutsy day from @StephenCurry30, proved A LOT of people wrong. Dude has game! And I'm sneaky glad he bogied 18 so I didn't tie him today 😂😂 https://t.co/duASL4GEb5 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 3, 2017

1st golf scoring I checked out today from all tournaments was @StephenCurry30 @WebDotComTour. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) August 3, 2017

.@StephenCurry30 making 3 birdies and shooting +4 is super impressive. Great golfer but things can be tougher inside the ropes. Well done — Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) August 3, 2017

Pumped for @StephenCurry30. It's one thing to play well with your buddies, but tournament play can be a different animal. +4 is no joke. — Webb Simpson (@webbsimpson1) August 4, 2017

This Steph Curry thing is great for golf. I wish there was some place to watch it but I'm actually refreshing my phone checkin on him — max homa (@maxhoma23) August 3, 2017

😂👏🏾 love it https://t.co/pEyAWzTIv7 — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) August 3, 2017

Two of Curry's NBA peers -- Andre Iguodala and Kent Bazemore -- also shouted out their current and former teammate, respectively.

And only practice he had was vs me... imagine if he really practiced... — Andre Iguodala (@andre) August 3, 2017

74! And we left a few out there.. on to the next. #StephGonMakeTheCut @StephenCurry30 — Baze (@24Bazemore) August 3, 2017

Curry, who was allowed to play on a sponsor exemption, called his day on the links "an amazing experience."

-- Nick Ostiller