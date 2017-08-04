        <
          Professional golfers impressed with Stephen Curry's debut on the links

          12:48 AM ET
          • SN Staff

          Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry knows a thing or two about sinking long-range shots. That particular skill seemed to translate well on the golf course on Thursday.

          The two-time NBA MVP finished 4-over 74 during the first round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic near San Francisco. He completed three birdies and slotted ahead of two-time PGA Tour winner Frank Lickliter as well as the world's 429th-ranked player, Casey Wittenberg.

          Several other professional golfers took notice of Curry's performance at TPC Stonebrae and offered their praise on social media.

          Two of Curry's NBA peers -- Andre Iguodala and Kent Bazemore -- also shouted out their current and former teammate, respectively.

          Curry, who was allowed to play on a sponsor exemption, called his day on the links "an amazing experience."

          -- Nick Ostiller

