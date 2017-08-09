P.J. Fleck has been preaching the "Row the Boat" culture since becoming the Minnesota Golden Gophers' head coach earlier this year. "Serve and Give" is the foundation of Fleck's motto for his players.

The newly-hired head coach rewarded one of his players who exemplified the meaning of "Row the Boat" -- kicking specialist Justin Juenemann -- with the help from Gophers super fan Kyle from the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

The "Row The Boat" Culture is all about serving & giving!! Congrats to @JustinJuenemann on EARNING his scholarship!! https://t.co/fguiiyt5tY — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) August 9, 2017

The redshirt senior kicker hasn't seen any game action since arriving to Minneapolis in 2013. Juenemann later shared the good news with who appears to be his mother in a video call after the team meeting.

--Paul Saldaña