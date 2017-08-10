The Miami Hurricanes and Adidas unveiled their new 2017 alternate uniforms on Thursday. The retro-style uniforms are a nod to the Hurricanes' championship teams from the '80s and '90s.

The "State of Miami" style is an all-green uniform that will debut at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 23 vs. Toledo.

Adidas

Adidas

Meanwhile, the all-black "Miami Nights" uniforms will be worn on Oct. 14 vs. ACC Coastal rival Georgia Tech.

Adidas

Adidas

Miami enters the 2017 ranked No. 18 in the preseason polls with its season opener Sept. 2 vs. Bethune-Cookman.

--Paul Saldaña