Phil Kessel appears to troll columnist by eating hot dogs out of Stanley Cup

It was two years ago that a scathing article was written after the Toronto Maple Leafs traded Phil Kessel to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The column penned by Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun purported that the Leafs had to deal Kessel because they were "sick of his act" and "tired of his lack of responsibility." These barbs followed an introductory paragraph detailing Kessel's hot dog diet near the end of his time in Toronto.

Fast-forward to August 2017, and Kessel is now a two-time Stanley Cup champion, his Penguins having recently defeated the Nashville Predators in six games. But despite the various celebrations that have since ensued, it sure looks like Kessel remembers Simmons' article.

Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime #statestreetbrats A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

If Kessel indeed is trolling, there probably isn't a better response -- two years in the making -- than eating hot dogs from the palm of Lord Stanley. Chalk up another victory for Kessel in 2017.

-- Nick Ostiller