Vote: How many home runs will Giancarlo Stanton hit this season?

Simply put, Giancarlo Stanton is hitting like a man among boys right now.

On Tuesday, the Miami Marlins slugger homered in his sixth straight game -- a 432-foot moonshot that landed in deep center field.

At 44 homers with 44 games remaining, Stanton is on a legendary pace that puts him in the same breath with some baseball's greatest hitters. Is there any chance he surpasses Roger Maris' iconic 61-homer season? How many home runs do you think Stanton will end up hitting? Cast your vote in the poll below.

Stanton has 23 home runs in his past 35 games; only Sammy Sosa in 1998 and Barry Bonds in 2001 had more in a 35-game stretch, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Stanton also has 11 homers in his past 12 games.

On Wednesday, Stanton will look to extend his streak as San Francisco Giants starter Matt Cain takes the mound. For his career, Stanton is 8-for-22 with four home runs against Cain, who is winless in his past 12 starts.

Bonds holds the record with 73 home runs in 2001. In 1998, Mark McGwire hit 70 and Sosa clobbered 66 homers.

