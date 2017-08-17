        <
          Bowling Green kicker earns scholarship after nailing 53-yard FG in practice

          5:31 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          No pressure, Jake Suder. No pressure at all.

          The Bowling Green kicker was having such a strong day at practice recently, according to Yahoo! Sports, that coach Mike Jinks put him on the spot -- on the spur of the moment -- and challenged him to make a 53-yard field goal with a full scholarship on the line.

          Piece of cake.

          Suder calmly nailed it and earned a scholarship for the rest of his college career. His teammates made it an epic moment, going into all-out celebration mode after the redshirt junior hit the field goal.

          This is just another example of a player's dreams coming true. We saw it when Tennessee coach Butch Jones surprised sophomore tight end Eli Wolf with a scholarship recently. And again when Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson awarded scholarships to four walk-ons.

          Suder played last season on a one-year scholarship with the Falcons but went into this season without one. He made 9-of-12 field goals and 35-of-38 extra points last year.

          Now, he can be prouder than ever to walk around campus as a full-scholarship athlete at Bowling Green State University.

          -- Josiah Turner

