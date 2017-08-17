Bowling Green kicker earns scholarship after nailing 53-yard FG in practice

No pressure, Jake Suder. No pressure at all.

The Bowling Green kicker was having such a strong day at practice recently, according to Yahoo! Sports, that coach Mike Jinks put him on the spot -- on the spur of the moment -- and challenged him to make a 53-yard field goal with a full scholarship on the line.

Piece of cake.

Suder calmly nailed it and earned a scholarship for the rest of his college career. His teammates made it an epic moment, going into all-out celebration mode after the redshirt junior hit the field goal.

Hit It to Win It. Coach Jinks challenges Jake Suder to a 53 Yard FG for a chance to earn a scholarship..... 🙌 #NailedIt #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/7dr6VcienP — AyZiggyFB Recruiting (@ayziggyfb) August 16, 2017

This is just another example of a player's dreams coming true. We saw it when Tennessee coach Butch Jones surprised sophomore tight end Eli Wolf with a scholarship recently. And again when Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson awarded scholarships to four walk-ons.

Suder played last season on a one-year scholarship with the Falcons but went into this season without one. He made 9-of-12 field goals and 35-of-38 extra points last year.

Now, he can be prouder than ever to walk around campus as a full-scholarship athlete at Bowling Green State University.

-- Josiah Turner