Yankees troll Mets on Twitter following four-game sweep

Baseball bragging rights in New York firmly belong to the Yankees after they swept a four-game Subway Series with the Mets this week.

The Bronx Bombers wasted little time making sure their crosstown rivals understood the situation by taking to Twitter for some Game of Thrones-inspired taunting. Using a crown emoji, a photo of this week's results and the phrase "Bend the knee," the Yankees seemingly proclaimed themselves kings of the city and requested that the Mets kneel in their regal presence.

Bend the knee. 👑 pic.twitter.com/LjqudpzD9N — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 18, 2017

It was just the second time since interleague play began in 1997 that the Yankees swept a season series against the Mets. In 2003, they won all six games the teams played.

-- Nick Ostiller