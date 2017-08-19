The Nebraska football players have plenty to be humble about after their coach, Mike Riley, surprised the team with Kendrick Lamar concert tickets for Friday night's show at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, home of the Cornhuskers basketball team.

Kendrick Lamar tonight on the main man @Coach_Riley himself! Much appreciated ✊🏾💯 — ZIG⚡️ (@TrulyDevine_22) August 18, 2017

When @Coach_Riley hook the whole team up with tickets to @kendricklamar ✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/7SAfaNQ74z — Chris Jones (@C_Jon8) August 18, 2017

It looks like the players' hard work and loyalty to the program paid off in a big way.

--Paul Saldaña