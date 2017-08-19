        <
        >

          Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Mike Riley surprises football team with Kendrick Lamar concert tickets

          10:13 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          The Nebraska football players have plenty to be humble about after their coach, Mike Riley, surprised the team with Kendrick Lamar concert tickets for Friday night's show at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, home of the Cornhuskers basketball team.

          It looks like the players' hard work and loyalty to the program paid off in a big way.

          --Paul Saldaña

