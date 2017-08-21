Vote: How many games will the Dodgers win this season?

Unless you're Justin Verlander pitching in vintage form, there's no stopping the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Verlander shut down the Dodgers on Sunday, ending their six-game winning streak. Despite the loss, Los Angeles is still 87-35 this season, 52-10 since June 7 and is roughly on pace to tie the single-season record of 116 wins.

Will they reach that total or surpass it? And can they do what both the 1906 Chicago Cubs and 2001 Seattle Mariners failed to do and win a World Series?

The Dodgers will need to go 30-10 down the stretch to reach 117 wins. This week they travel to play the Pittsburgh Pirates (60-64) in a four-game set before returning home to host the Milwaukee Brewers (65-60) over the weekend.