Solar eclipse captivates sports world

Monday brought a little more excitement than the start of the work week typically would, with the first solar eclipse since 1979 taking place across the United States.
The phenomenon began around 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time on the West Coast and ended around 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time on the Atlantic coast. Fourteen states -- Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina -- were in the path of totality, where the sun was completely obscured by the moon, resulting in complete darkness.
Athletes and teams across all sports shared images and videos of their eclipse experience.
NFL
We are all out here! #EclipseDay pic.twitter.com/G5bY0023Q6
— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) August 21, 2017
😎 #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/FMkriNx3xv
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 21, 2017
Yes, @RiverboatRonHC is playing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" while watching the #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/THKjr4h0zU
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 21, 2017
"It's getting dark out here!"#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/Gr4rP3haof
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 21, 2017
🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌔🌕#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/Rh9Dpte5eO
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 21, 2017
Path of Totality #TitanUp ⚔️#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/RVj5YT5GnL
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 21, 2017
It's 🔥🔥🔥@TaylorLewan77 ready for #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/sHmS8q06iJ
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 21, 2017
#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/dNyGsGaHii
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 21, 2017
We just soaked up so much eclipse power
— Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) August 21, 2017
Where's the solar eclipse watch party? 👓
— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 21, 2017
MLB
Someone hit the lights!
It got a little shady at @SafecoField for #Eclipse2017. pic.twitter.com/4eKM4hj47f
— Mariners (@Mariners) August 21, 2017
Ready for the #solareclipse in totality! 100% #pathoftotality @kateupton https://t.co/SJM7ZTB24N pic.twitter.com/bwCpIfFBtA
— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) August 21, 2017
Cool ... sun outage? #Eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/0bKDYPh5YR
— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 21, 2017
Eclipse Watch ... on the full-service video board at Progressive Field. pic.twitter.com/eFc4eOv5yJ
— Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) August 21, 2017
White Sox players are out to check out the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/gG1SRKqFEz
— Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) August 21, 2017
#Eclipse viewing party in Chicago 😎 pic.twitter.com/Fg6kpoi56Y
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 21, 2017
...meanwhile in Minneapolis, cloud coverage has us relying on our Grounds Crew for real-time updates! #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/9RkobIJGj1
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 21, 2017
#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/MTtAHC6zMX
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 21, 2017
Shades on! 😎 @Noahsyndergaard checking out the #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/uj47sRCa1Q
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 21, 2017
Got a partial #SolarEclipse in Pittsburgh! #SolarEclipse17 pic.twitter.com/IletSi79KK
— Jordy Mercer (@jordy_mercer) August 21, 2017
College football
.@CoachPeteUW and the Dawgs are out at the #GreatestSetting watching the #SolarEclipse . #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/1aal85a6g3
— UW Football (@UW_Football) August 21, 2017
Eclipse did not disappoint #OneWyoming #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/gPqr6IsTbF
— Wyoming Equipment (@WyomingEqMen) August 21, 2017
🌓🌒🌑🌘🌗 #Eclipse #SolarEclipse #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/df6vOklbdW
— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) August 21, 2017
😎😎😎😎@UtahCoachWhitt @CoachPowell99 @SafetyPride @FWhittinghamJr pic.twitter.com/fbZ14m2IDV
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 21, 2017
NBA
#SolarEclipse vibes pic.twitter.com/70ZlYf6jca
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 21, 2017
.@JusAnderson1 is ready for you, #SolarEclipse. pic.twitter.com/W8twMn7LxK
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 21, 2017
NHL
Golfers
The next solar eclipse visible in the United States will occur April 8, 2024, according to NASA. Athletes, start getting your phones ready.
