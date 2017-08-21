Solar eclipse captivates sports world

Monday brought a little more excitement than the start of the work week typically would, with the first solar eclipse since 1979 taking place across the United States.

The phenomenon began around 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time on the West Coast and ended around 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time on the Atlantic coast. Fourteen states -- Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina -- were in the path of totality, where the sun was completely obscured by the moon, resulting in complete darkness.

Athletes and teams across all sports shared images and videos of their eclipse experience.

NFL

There's nothing I can say, total eclipse of the sun. #eclipse2017 #eclipseglasses #80%inGB # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Mannn yall trippin , where the eclipse at? Me n @bradwing9 can't find it no where!😂 A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

We just soaked up so much eclipse power — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) August 21, 2017

Where's the solar eclipse watch party? 👓 — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 21, 2017

MLB

Someone hit the lights!



It got a little shady at @SafecoField for #Eclipse2017. pic.twitter.com/4eKM4hj47f — Mariners (@Mariners) August 21, 2017

Eclipse Watch ... on the full-service video board at Progressive Field. pic.twitter.com/eFc4eOv5yJ — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) August 21, 2017

White Sox players are out to check out the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/gG1SRKqFEz — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) August 21, 2017

...meanwhile in Minneapolis, cloud coverage has us relying on our Grounds Crew for real-time updates! #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/9RkobIJGj1 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 21, 2017

College football

NBA

NHL

When there is a full eclipse outside and you are at the rink... zamboni drivers come in clutch with the welding mask! A post shared by Jack Skille (@jackskille) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Golfers

Who is ready for the eclipse folks.... ??? Playing @audemarspiguet golf outing at Hamilton Farms. 👍🏻😎🌘 A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

#SolarEclipse squad. 😎 (via @justinprose99) A post shared by PGA (@pga) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

The next solar eclipse visible in the United States will occur April 8, 2024, according to NASA. Athletes, start getting your phones ready.

