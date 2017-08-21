        <
        >

          Solar eclipse captivates sports world

          5:10 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Monday brought a little more excitement than the start of the work week typically would, with the first solar eclipse since 1979 taking place across the United States.

          The phenomenon began around 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time on the West Coast and ended around 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time on the Atlantic coast. Fourteen states -- Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina -- were in the path of totality, where the sun was completely obscured by the moon, resulting in complete darkness.

          Athletes and teams across all sports shared images and videos of their eclipse experience.

          NFL

          There's nothing I can say, total eclipse of the sun. #eclipse2017 #eclipseglasses #80%inGB #

          A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on

          Mannn yall trippin , where the eclipse at? Me n @bradwing9 can't find it no where!😂

          A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

          MLB

          College football

          NBA

          NHL

          Golfers

          Who is ready for the eclipse folks.... ??? Playing @audemarspiguet golf outing at Hamilton Farms. 👍🏻😎🌘

          A post shared by Ian Poulter (@ianjamespoulter) on

          #SolarEclipse squad. 😎 (via @justinprose99)

          A post shared by PGA (@pga) on

          The next solar eclipse visible in the United States will occur April 8, 2024, according to NASA. Athletes, start getting your phones ready.

          -- Alex Tekip

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.