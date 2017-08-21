Teams share so many bad eclipse jokes on Twitter

Monday's solar eclipse was a once-in-a-decade opportunity for people to experience nature in all its glory. It also turned into a yuk-fest for sports franchises on Twitter.

Appropriately, it was the Phoenix Suns with one of the biggest burns (see what we did there?) of the day, "blocking" various franchises after being trolled by the Atlanta Hawks:

In honor of the sun being blocked today, here are our best blocks against the @Suns over the past few years! ☀️🌑😎#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/NcnldLq2Ho — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) August 21, 2017

Some of the those that had fun with the eclipse took advantage of the fact that a basketball (or puck) is shaped an awful lot like the celestial object that blocked the sun Monday:

I can't wait to watch the solar eclipse but wait my mans JB @1jordanbell is blocking it 😔 pic.twitter.com/GRITC4aCjx — Dillon Brooks (@dbrookz8) August 21, 2017

Fun fact: #SolarEclipse2017 is actually a Jamal Murray moon shot. pic.twitter.com/Gk4lZiGyri — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 21, 2017

A solar #eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, and when the Moon fully or partially BLOCKS 🖐 the Sun. pic.twitter.com/fhqFDtzWL8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 21, 2017

When you've spent years blocking SEC defenses like offensive lineman Harrison Moon, the sun isn't much of a challenge. #HailState #Eclipse pic.twitter.com/yfEbzXWiAI — MSU Football 🏈 (@HailStateFB) August 21, 2017

It's a little cloudy here in the Bay Area so we went ahead and simulated the eclipse for you all. #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/QmScqlj9UV — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) August 21, 2017

Exclusive look at #Eclipse2017 right now in the state of Nevada. 🌝🌞 pic.twitter.com/tgB5ma1cCQ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 21, 2017

Others were a little more creative (though none could hold a candle to this group of MLB teams) ...

Don't forget to protect your eyes during the #SolarEclipse17

😎 pic.twitter.com/FCQiQK0sSN — Spartan Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 21, 2017

A total eclipse of: pic.twitter.com/QYIG7hXtms — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 21, 2017

Be extra prepared for the eclipse today ⬇️ #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/UYC9OZv9zp — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) August 21, 2017

Did you know that a solar eclipse occurs when a ⚾️ hit by @JAguilarMKE passes between the earth and the sun? #FakeEclipseFacts pic.twitter.com/JJEOeapyfe — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 20, 2017

AMAZING purple #Eclipse2017 footage!



Turn your sound up and watch closely. 🌒 pic.twitter.com/LWpZVf378W — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 21, 2017

Thanks for the chuckle, Twitter. See you again in 2024.

-- Dave Lefort