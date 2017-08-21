        <
          Teams share so many bad eclipse jokes on Twitter

          4:46 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Monday's solar eclipse was a once-in-a-decade opportunity for people to experience nature in all its glory. It also turned into a yuk-fest for sports franchises on Twitter.

          Appropriately, it was the Phoenix Suns with one of the biggest burns (see what we did there?) of the day, "blocking" various franchises after being trolled by the Atlanta Hawks:

          Some of the those that had fun with the eclipse took advantage of the fact that a basketball (or puck) is shaped an awful lot like the celestial object that blocked the sun Monday:

          Others were a little more creative (though none could hold a candle to this group of MLB teams) ...

          Thanks for the chuckle, Twitter. See you again in 2024.

          -- Dave Lefort

