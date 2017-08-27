        <
          Manny Pacquiao delivers perfect response to Floyd Mayweather tweet

          9:36 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          There's been plenty of trash-talking leading up to the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight on Saturday night, but out of nowhere, it looks like Manny Pacquiao may have ended it all with one final social media blow.

          On Friday night, Mayweather posted an ambiguous message that appeared to be directed at his opponent, McGregor.

          But then came Pacquiao, who responded by trolling Mayweather with this now-deleted message:

          It can't be known for certain, but Pacquiao -- who also wished his fellow boxer good luck -- was likely referring to Mayweather's defensive boxing style.

          In 2015, Mayweather defeated Pacquiao by unanimous decision in what was billed as "The Fight of the Century."

          For all your Mayweather-McGregor coverage, click here.

          --Isaac Chipps

