          Mayweather-McGregor PPV stream is down, and fans are not happy about it

          11:58 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          No one knows who will win the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, but it appears as though some fans may not even get to watch the $99.95 fight.

          Sources tell ESPN's Sal Paolantonio that the Mayweather-McGregor main event will be delayed due to pay-per-view outages.

          UFC Fight Pass tweeted out earlier Saturday night that there may be some log-in issues due to overwhelming traffic.

          ESPN's Dick Vitale shared a picture of his TV with a blank screen.

          Jon Anik and Dave Meltzer also shared their dismay with the pay-per-view issues.

          MMA fighter Sarah Kaufman tweeted that her UFC Fight Pass started up for only three minutes.

          UFC fighters Daniel Cormier and Ian McCall are also among the viewers experiencing issues with UFC Fight Pass.

          ESPN's Darren Rovell also weighed in on the potential ramifications of the pay-per-view package not working.

          According to Paolantonio, it is not known how many carriers or online providers are experiencing outages. UFC officials have not replied to ESPN's repeated requests for comment.

          For all your Mayweather-McGregor coverage, follow here.

          --Isaac Chipps

