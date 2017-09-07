        <
          You can now text with LaVar Ball in NBA 2K18 video game

          5:35 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          LaVar Ball is everywhere these days.

          Last week, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball made his reality TV debut on the new "Ball in the Family" Facebook show. This week, the man who said he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one is in a video game.

          The popular NBA 2K franchise has introduced Ball as a character in the MyCareer mode of this year's edition, which is scheduled for release on Sept. 19.

          Ball's larger-than-life proclamations are on full display as his likeness sends virtual text messages such as, "THIS WISDOM COMES FROM THE LIPS OF ZEUS TO MORTAL EARS."

          It seems that Ball's character is also featured in the game's social media feed, where he'll dole out criticism of all those he believes are not Big Ballers.

          If one thing's for sure, LaVar Ball isn't going anywhere. In fact, it looks like he's just getting started.

          -- Nick Ostiller

