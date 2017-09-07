LaVar Ball is everywhere these days.

Last week, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball made his reality TV debut on the new "Ball in the Family" Facebook show. This week, the man who said he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one is in a video game.

The popular NBA 2K franchise has introduced Ball as a character in the MyCareer mode of this year's edition, which is scheduled for release on Sept. 19.

Ball's larger-than-life proclamations are on full display as his likeness sends virtual text messages such as, "THIS WISDOM COMES FROM THE LIPS OF ZEUS TO MORTAL EARS."

You better step up & produce from day one of your rookie year, or @Lavarbigballer may have some words for you in #NBA2K18 pic.twitter.com/MFeEe70kLq — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 6, 2017

It seems that Ball's character is also featured in the game's social media feed, where he'll dole out criticism of all those he believes are not Big Ballers.

NBA 2K18 has LaVar Ball on the social media feed in MyCAREER mode. pic.twitter.com/cEZ8bQOJNE — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) September 2, 2017

If one thing's for sure, LaVar Ball isn't going anywhere. In fact, it looks like he's just getting started.

-- Nick Ostiller