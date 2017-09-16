        <
          Check out the NBA's new alternate uniforms

          Twitter/@NBA
          11:58 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          Nike and the NBA on Friday night unveiled an alternate uniform for each of the 30 teams -- dubbed the Statement edition. According to Nike, the design is inspired by the teams' "desire to make a bold statement the moment they step on the court." It's not yet clear how often teams will wear these new unis. Here's a closer look at them:

