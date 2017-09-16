Check out the NBA's new alternate uniforms

Nike and the NBA on Friday night unveiled an alternate uniform for each of the 30 teams -- dubbed the Statement edition. According to Nike, the design is inspired by the teams' "desire to make a bold statement the moment they step on the court." It's not yet clear how often teams will wear these new unis. Here's a closer look at them:

🔥 B K L Y N 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sCojDRWQ87 — BKLYN Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 16, 2017

I'm excited to play in the new Statement jersey this season. #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/0WxL8FosEd — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 16, 2017

IT'S HERE 🔥



Your first official look at our new Statement Edition uniform. #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/BStBTmFwi9 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 16, 2017

Our Nike Statement Edition black uniform makes its debut on November 24th vs. Charlotte.

PHOTOS → https://t.co/Nz5dZaO1J1 pic.twitter.com/Fzd4YoH7D0 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 16, 2017

The Statement Edition first-look: faint grey lines invoke imagery of the grain of the sword to represent our team's toughness on court. pic.twitter.com/a0kKB3MXlT — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) September 16, 2017

It's here!



Get your first official look at our new Statement Edition jersey. https://t.co/kgnN6cBXRx #DetroitChrome pic.twitter.com/FW2tJyhkfN — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) September 16, 2017

We'll wear the new Statement jersey five times this season, starting 12/30 against the Spurs. #DetroitChrome pic.twitter.com/lhNoQC8O5U — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) September 16, 2017

More on our new Statement uniforms at https://t.co/nq0ocBgCTb pic.twitter.com/tmK8GJNqg2 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) September 16, 2017

Along with the addition of the @Jumpman23 logo, "Charlotte" now appears on the #NIKExNBA Statement jersey 🔥



👉🏼https://t.co/wW30jMeQ7O pic.twitter.com/z0MjzeYsCV — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) September 16, 2017

"OK you can smile now." 😄



Interview time at #NIKExNBA. pic.twitter.com/8ItozwllSk — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2017

Our Statement Edition unis will continue to showcase our Beale Street Blue. #NIKExNBA



➡️: https://t.co/VmG4BP29ZU pic.twitter.com/OuW8XVIgSN — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) September 16, 2017

FIRST LOOK: As one of MN's top sites to see #AuroraBorealis, we're excited to reveal the @Timberwolves new Northern Lights-inspired jerseys! pic.twitter.com/9pYSmnu932 — VoyageursNPA (@VoyageursNPA) September 16, 2017

OKC. Big & Bold. Sunset on Navy. Get ready #LoudCity. Here's our 3rd uni for 17-18. Statement Edition. #NikexNBA pic.twitter.com/WSml7UegVT — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) September 16, 2017