Check out the NBA's new alternate uniforms

Nike and the NBA on Friday night unveiled an alternate uniform for each of the 30 teams -- dubbed the Statement edition. According to Nike, the design is inspired by the teams' "desire to make a bold statement the moment they step on the court." It's not yet clear how often teams will wear these new unis. Here's a closer look at them:
🔥 B K L Y N 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sCojDRWQ87
EYES EMOJI » https://t.co/iP0szWrn7x#NBAxNike pic.twitter.com/pnoZrPX5Vr
I'm excited to play in the new Statement jersey this season. #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/0WxL8FosEd
Statement.#WeTheNorth | #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/Yamw8iCVpG
Looking good @denzelvalentine! #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/3qW4XW1gyQ
IT'S HERE 🔥
Your first official look at our new Statement Edition uniform. #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/BStBTmFwi9
Our Nike Statement Edition black uniform makes its debut on November 24th vs. Charlotte.
PHOTOS → https://t.co/Nz5dZaO1J1 pic.twitter.com/Fzd4YoH7D0
The Statement Edition first-look: faint grey lines invoke imagery of the grain of the sword to represent our team's toughness on court. pic.twitter.com/a0kKB3MXlT
It's here!
Get your first official look at our new Statement Edition jersey. https://t.co/kgnN6cBXRx #DetroitChrome pic.twitter.com/FW2tJyhkfN
We'll wear the new Statement jersey five times this season, starting 12/30 against the Spurs. #DetroitChrome pic.twitter.com/lhNoQC8O5U
More on our new Statement uniforms at https://t.co/nq0ocBgCTb pic.twitter.com/tmK8GJNqg2
Statement X Indy! pic.twitter.com/ZYzNtfNPdC
The 🔥🔥🔥 Returns.
📸: https://t.co/a1jvJlXnz4 pic.twitter.com/D3YQ5g7Xqc
Khris Middleton on the @Bucks total black masterpiece jersey #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/2SPJRnSsfM
⚫️Back In Black⚫️
Bucks Nike Statement Edition: https://t.co/a1jvJlXnz4 pic.twitter.com/LhFK4ctWJg
Peep it. For the first time, our Statement Jersey with @SharecareInc patch!#NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/BNjP0WxTcH
THEY'RE HERE 🔥 Introducing the NEW #NIKExNBA Statement Uniform. #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/f7RbdDsHoI
Along with the addition of the @Jumpman23 logo, "Charlotte" now appears on the #NIKExNBA Statement jersey 🔥
👉🏼https://t.co/wW30jMeQ7O pic.twitter.com/z0MjzeYsCV
🔥🔥🔥@KembaWalker looking goooooooooooood in that new uniform!! #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/WK4RCJoQyN
New 🔥 #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/JytHVmLVhh
The Statement Edition. 👀#NIKExNBA | https://t.co/03wev3Y36P#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/CvtYwYkUXn
Town business. #DubNation #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/uGUI46pKvT
Oakland, this is for you. #DubNation #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/AzZ1cOlfGQ
BG x Statement. #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/9hAKwzJJAt
"OK you can smile now." 😄
Interview time at #NIKExNBA. pic.twitter.com/8ItozwllSk
v popular guy. #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/mjoBaFUfeE
Statement #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/ljoByuMFrv
#NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/rVnP8EwuOV
No words needed. 🔥#NIKExNBA #SunsAt50 pic.twitter.com/yHQG4qdapX
Set the tone. Make a statement. ✔️
Feat. @Ebled2
➡️ https://t.co/OI3mE6mPOL pic.twitter.com/cBqKmXvNyn
Go behind-the-scenes with @BuddyHield and the new Statement Uniforms 🔥 » https://t.co/OYkKTiC8MN pic.twitter.com/j5qqHyvYLI
🎥 Behind-the-scenes with Kings @Nike Statement uniform photo shoot with @BuddyHield 👑 #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/scZtJDYqGu
Our Statement Edition unis will continue to showcase our Beale Street Blue. #NIKExNBA
➡️: https://t.co/VmG4BP29ZU pic.twitter.com/OuW8XVIgSN
Catching up with @mconley11 of the @MemGrizz! #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/gJCX7fK53V
Mac11 + #NIKExNBA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B5rd787vDV
.@DejounteMurray signing off from #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/1rnLRsgE9O
Almost That Time Spurs Fans, Let's Gooooo!!! 💯 #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/KCAGvDyfVP
Mood. #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/TZddCFdg38
🔥🔥🔥#NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/7dHNgclX8H
Ready to make a STATEMENT. #NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/EkLxIiwgeE
Ready to make a Statement. #NIKExNBA #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/DuaiqtnraN
FIRST LOOK: As one of MN's top sites to see #AuroraBorealis, we're excited to reveal the @Timberwolves new Northern Lights-inspired jerseys! pic.twitter.com/9pYSmnu932
OKC. Big & Bold. Sunset on Navy. Get ready #LoudCity. Here's our 3rd uni for 17-18. Statement Edition. #NikexNBA pic.twitter.com/WSml7UegVT
Closer 👀 at the Statement. pic.twitter.com/7Hgz8C3O8y
Model Moe.
📸 » https://t.co/aafGv3HiQn pic.twitter.com/vGJMJP9Fpu
Rip City Red.
Details » https://t.co/D7WAmSRsG3 pic.twitter.com/F6YYsxTbts
Make. A. Statement.#NIKExNBA pic.twitter.com/Fu8NOPFTUT
#5ForTheFight x Jazz Gold 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/72tB4i4J9Z pic.twitter.com/JEqj0aBmfJ
