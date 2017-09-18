Vote: The best (and worst) so far from Week 2

From the New England Patriots' thorough bounce-back in the Superdome, to the Denver Broncos' stunning stifling of Ezekiel Elliott, to the Atlanta Falcons' prime-time drubbing of the Green Bay Packers to christen their new stadium, Week 2 of the NFL season hasn't lacked for the dramatic so far.

What's been the best performance so far this week? What's been the most surprising result? And which teams off to a 2-0 start look most playoff-ready? Vote below:

Week 2 concludes Monday night when the Detroit Lions visit the New York Giants (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN) in the Meadowlands as they seek their first 2-0 start since 2011.

-- Brendan C. Hall