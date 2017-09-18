        <
        >

          Vote: The best (and worst) so far from Week 2

          1:33 PM ET
          • SN Staff

          From the New England Patriots' thorough bounce-back in the Superdome, to the Denver Broncos' stunning stifling of Ezekiel Elliott, to the Atlanta Falcons' prime-time drubbing of the Green Bay Packers to christen their new stadium, Week 2 of the NFL season hasn't lacked for the dramatic so far.

          What's been the best performance so far this week? What's been the most surprising result? And which teams off to a 2-0 start look most playoff-ready? Vote below:

          Week 2 concludes Monday night when the Detroit Lions visit the New York Giants (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/WatchESPN) in the Meadowlands as they seek their first 2-0 start since 2011.

          -- Brendan C. Hall

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.