Vote: Who is the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world?

Andre Ward stunned the boxing world on Thursday by announcing his retirement from the sport while at the top of his game.

Ward, who was 32-0 and coming off consecutive wins over Sergey Kovalev, was rated as the top-rated boxer, pound-for-pound, by ESPN and many other outlets. With Floyd Mayweather also promising never to fight again, the identity of the top pound-for-pound fighter is now open for debate.

We saw two candidates, Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, fight to a draw last Saturday in Las Vegas. How about Vasyl Lomachenko, a legend in the amateur ranks who is 9-1 as a pro and has proven to be among the most skilled fighters in the world?

There is also a pair of American punchers: lightweight champion Terence Crawford and rising welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

Boxing is at a bit of a crossroads as the Mayweather and Ward eras have come to an end. But as last Saturday night showed us, when the best get in the ring, it is still an event to watch.

- John Silver